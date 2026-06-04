Hard disk theft raised to divert from power cut issues: V Senthilbalaji

Speaking to the media after inaugurating his constituency office in Coimbatore South, Balaji criticised the government's handling of the power sector and law-and-order situation. “Chennai and several other parts of the State had been experiencing frequent power cuts, causing inconvenience to the public. Even 20 days after assuming office, the government has not conducted any comprehensive review meetings to assess the power supply situation. Unlike other departments, the electricity department requires continuous monitoring and immediate corrective action,” he said.

Asserting that an uninterrupted power supply was ensured during the previous DMK regime, even during peak electricity demand, Balaji urged the government to identify the reasons behind the current power disruptions and address them on a war footing. “The present administration lacks administrative efficiency, and ministers do not appear to have a complete understanding of their respective portfolios,” he alleged.