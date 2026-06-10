Bharathiraja (1942-2026): ‘Imayam’ takes final bow

Before leaving for New Delhi to participate in the NITI Aayog meeting, CM Vijay paid his last respects to Bharathiraja at his residence. He also announced that in recognition of his contributions to cinema, state honours will be accorded to him.

The Chief Minister, in a statement, said, “I was deeply saddened and grieved to learn of the passing of Tamil film director Bharathiraja. A director who rose from a rural background and infused his films with vibrant life and realism, Bharathiraja left a distinct mark on Tamil cinema with numerous successful films. For his work, he received many national and state honours, including the prestigious Padma Shri.”

In his condolence message, Governor Vishwanath said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, a true pioneer who transformed Tamil cinema with his unique storytelling and profound portrayal of rural life. His contributions have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, inspiring generations of filmmakers and artists... his films reflected the soul of the soil and the richness of human emotions with unmatched authenticity.”