Bengaluru shop owner held in TNEB hard disk theft case

The accused, Murali Manohar (32), was taken into custody on Thursday for allegedly purchasing the stolen hard disks from another suspect, according to the Chintadripet police.

Earlier, police arrested Gopinath (31), a contract employee of a private firm handling annual maintenance work at the TNEB head office on Anna Salai. Acting on his confession, investigators traced the stolen hard disks to Manohar, who runs a shop in a commercial complex in Bengaluru.

The hard disks were reported missing from employee computers at the TNEB headquarters. A complaint was filed on June 1, prompting the Chintadripet police to register a case and form five special teams to investigate the theft.