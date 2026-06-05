Contract staff nabbed in Bengaluru in connection with hard disks theft from TNEB HQ

The man, Gopinath of Arakkonam, is being questioned at an undisclosed location, said sources. An assistant engineer (AE) was also questioned, police said on Thursday.

Police teams have collected details of contractors and those connected to purchase of goods and are examining call data records to trace if they have any links with Gopinath and other suspects. After registering a case, the Chintadripet police are working in coordination with the cybercrime wing and the TNEB vigilance wing to expedite the probe, officials said.