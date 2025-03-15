Bengaluru couple's bid to kidnap Karur women foiled by alert father

TIRUCHY: A Bengaluru couple who tried to abduct three women by luring them with school jobs was arrested after the women's alert parents approached the police.

Priyanka (23) of Kuppureddypattu village near Kulithalai, Karur, worked as a forest ranger in the Kollimalai forest range in the Namakkal district and resigned to pursue making social media content on wildlife. Through her content work, she met fellow environment enthusiast Karthik (45), who is from Bengaluru.

As they became fast friends, Karthik and his wife Grishma (39) visited Priyanka at her residence in Kuppureddypatti on March 11. They approached her with a plan to recruit Priyanka and her sisters - Priyadharshini (22) and Prithika (21) - at the school they run in Bengaluru and get wildlife content to publish on bonus. The couple also shared an address as the school address with Priyanka's father, Rathnagiri.

While asking around about the address with his friends in Bengaluru for verification, Rathnagiri found out that there were no schools under the name the couple gave, and the information they gave was bogus.

Alarmed, Rathnagiri filed a complaint with the Kulithalai Police on Thursday. Police registered a case and interrogated the couple. Karthik and Grishma gave contradictory responses, prompting suspicion. The couple was arrested in the late hours of Thursday.