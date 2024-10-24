Bengaluru building collapse: CM Stalin announces Rs 2 lakh solatium for TN workers killed

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced Rs 2 lakh solatium to the family of a Tamil Nadu construction workers killed in a building collapsed in Hennur on 22 October 2024 at Karnataka.

The deceased people have been identified as Manikandan and Sathyaraj from Kallakurichi district and more six people died in this accident.

CM Stalin also sent a condolence message to the deceased's family members.