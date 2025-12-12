Beneficiaries hit 1.3 crore, CM Stalin hints at a KMUT raise

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday signalled that the monthly entitlement under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) would be increased as women advance socially and economically.

Speaking at the Vellum Tamil Pengal event and launching the second phase of the scheme in Chennai, he said Tamil Nadu had recovered from “ten years of neglect” and was now experiencing unprecedented growth. With the State recording 16 per cent GSDP growth, women must receive their due share of this progress, he said.

So far, 1.13 crore women have been receiving Rs 1,000 a month under KMUT, amounting to Rs 28,000 disbursed to each beneficiary. With an additional 16.9 lakh women enrolled through the Ungaludan Stalin outreach, a total of 1.3 crore women will now receive the monthly assistance. Stalin distributed RuPay cards to ten beneficiaries and said the increasing number of recipients reflected the success of Dravidian model initiatives. As women’s empowerment grows, the rights allowance will rise accordingly, he said.

The scheme is currently followed in ten states, including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry.

In his welcome address, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said several States had adopted the Rs 1,000 assistance model, though none had named it a ‘Urimai Thogai’ scheme that emphasised women’s rights.

The event, inaugurated as part of Vellum Tamizh Pengal to showcase women achievers, began with Mangala Isai. Social activist Krishnammal Jagannathan, para-athlete Thulasimathi Murugesan and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam were present.

Beneficiaries of various government schemes shared their experiences, including those supported by the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme and Self-Help Group programmes. Film personalities such as Sathyaraj, Devayani, Vasanthabalan and TJ Gnanavel spoke on the importance of government welfare initiatives.

Professionals from medicine and literature fields participated, while Sri Lankan women presented an embroidered kerchief bearing the word ‘APPA’ in Tamil.