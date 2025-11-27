‘Be soft-spoken and kind to people,’ CM Stalin’s birthday message to Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday advised his son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to remain gentle and compassionate while dealing with people.

Udhayanidhi, who turned 47, met the Chief Minister to receive his greetings. Later, Mr. Stalin conveyed his wishes through a post on X, praising his son’s growth “through hard work and ideological commitment.”

“As a father and as a leader, I am happy with his work as Deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing secretary. As the head of the party’s cadre, I advise him to always remain simple and soft-spoken, and to stay rooted among the people,” the Chief Minister said.

He further urged Udhayanidhi to continue spreading Dravidian ideology among the youth. On his birthday, the Deputy Chief Minister visited the memorials of Dravidian icons Periyar, C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi, and paid floral tributes.