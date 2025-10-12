Be firm to remove caste tag from street names: VCK

CHENNAI: VCK general secretary and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to remain firm and implement the Government Order (GO) removing caste tag from street names, referring to similar action done during the Periyar centenary celebrations in 1978.

In a statement, he recalled that the then Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, had issued Government Order No 1531 dated October 3, 1978, directing the removal of caste-based names from streets in Chennai.

“Even at that time, similar objections were raised. But the CM ignored them and implemented the order,” he said. He urged CM Stalin also to be firm on MGR’s lines.