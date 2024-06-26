Begin typing your search...

Bathing ban imposed at Kovai Kutralam, Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi due to heavy rains

The Coimbatore Forest Department on Wednesday imposed restrictions on visiting Kovai Kutralam falls for tourists after heavy rains caused flooding in the area.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Jun 2024 10:39 AM GMT
Courtallam falls

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rainfall in Coimbatore and Tenkasi, the authorities have imposed a ban on bathing at Kovai Kutralam falls in Coimbatore and Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi.

In Tenkasi, as rain continues the bathing ban at the Courtallam Main Falls entered its third day on Wednesday. Also, tourists are restricted from visiting other falls, including Five falls, Old Courtallam, and Small falls from today onwards.

