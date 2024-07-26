Bathing ban at Hogenakkal falls enters 11th day amid rising Cauvery inflow

CHENNAI: The ban on bathing at the Hogenakkal Falls has entered its eleventh day as of Friday.

According to a report by Thanthi TV, the Dharmapuri district administration issued a ban on bathing in the falls due to the increasing inflow of water from the Cauvery River. The ban has now been in effect for 11 consecutive days.

Additionally, the release of surplus water— 1.5 lakh cubic feet— from the Karnataka dams has further increased the inflow into the Cauvery. A flood alert has been issued for people living in areas along the river.

The water inflow levels at the Hogenakkal Falls has reached 74,000 cusecs.