Bathing ban at Courtallam Main Falls as water levels rise after heavy rains

CHENNAI: In response to the heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the area, authorities imposed a ban on bathing at the Courtallam Main Falls on Sunday. The ban is a precautionary measure after heavy showers caused an increase in water flow in both the Aintharuvi and the Main Falls.

Previously, in light of reduced water levels at the falls, tourists were allowed to bathe there. However, as there was heavy rainfall on the night of June 8 in certain areas adjoining the Western Ghats, posing a risk of flash floods, the police implemented strict measures to prohibit bathing.

Cold winds along with heavy rainfall were witnessed in Kattalaikudiyiruppu, Courtallam, Sengkottai, Ilanji, and Vallam areas.

And since today (June 9) is a Sunday, tourists have been flocked to the Courtallam falls since morning to bathe there. However, as the main waterfalls is closed, tourists stood on the banks and admired the view.

Police officials have informed that tourists will be allowed to bathe if the water flow in the Main Falls decreases a little.