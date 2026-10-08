Bar owner gets death threats; police register FIR against four, including a policeman

The FIR was registered under Sections 308(4), 351(3) and 296(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 294 of the IPC against the four accused involved in the case.

Kannan, a resident of Levinchipuram in Thoothukudi, runs a TASMAC bar in the Sivandhakullam area on his own property. His son, Venkatesh, manages the bar.

According to the complaint, Ben Singh, along with his friends Madhan, who runs a bar in the Muthiahpuram area, and local rowdies Joshua and Ramesh, had been threatening Venkatesh and demanding that he hand over the bar to Madhan.

The complaint further stated that the four accused had allegedly visited the bar at night on several occasions and taken Rs 50,000 kept there. On October 5, Madhan, Joshua and Ramesh allegedly threatened Venkatesh with a knife and told him to hand over the bar to them and leave, failing which they would kill him and his family. They allegedly then locked the bar and took away the keys, the complaint stated.