Bank manager cheated women's self-help group and took away Rs 7.65 lakhs in Maduranthagam arrested

CHENNAI: Police arrested a bank manager who cheated women's self-help group and took away Rs 7.65 lakhs in Maduranthagam.

The Esaf bank is situated in Maduranthagam and the Maduranthagam Women Self Help Group holds an account in the bank and they would be getting their funds only from that account.

Last month before the election, the women from the self-help group approached the branch manager to withdraw the money from their account but since the amount was 7.65 lakhs, the branch manager Anand (36) told them that it was not advisable to take the money with them since the model code of conduct has been implemented.

Anand told the women to complete all the bank formalities and then he would deliver the money to their house by himself.

However, as promised, Anand did not give the money even after a week and when the women visited the bank, Anand told them that he would give the money once the election was over but even after the election Anand did not return the money.

Later the women filed a complaint with the Divisional manager and then the manager who visited the bank verified the documents and found that Anand had looted Rs 7.65 lakhs which belonged to a women's self-help group.

Based on his complaint the Maduranthagam police arrested Anand and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.