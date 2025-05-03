Bangladesh man held for illegal stay in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A Bangladeshi national, who was staying illegally in Tirupur over the last two decades, was arrested on Friday.

Police said Sayan (40), employed in a textile firm, was married to a local woman and residing at MA Nagar in Karaipudur panchayat. Two years ago, Sayan borrowed Rs 43 lakhs from a private financial firm in Coimbatore by pledging the documents of his house.

He then built six houses and rented them out. Police said Sayan was paying the monthly interest of Rs 63,000 per month for his borrowings, until he fell sick four months ago and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment.

As he returned from Chennai a week ago, around 30 staff of the financial firm, along with advocates, came to his house and stuck property seizure notices on the doors of his house. Even though Sayan sought ten days' time for repayment of the pending loan amount, the staff disconnected the electricity supply to his houses.

The staff claimed to have followed due property seizure formalities through legal means. Meanwhile, during an inquiry by Palladam police, it came to light that Sayan was a native of Bangladesh and was staying in Tirupur illegally without proper documents.

He also bought identity proofs like Aadhar card and ration card by submitting fake documents. Inquiries revealed that Sayan couldn’t avail of Indian citizenship despite spending Rs 15 lakhs. He is likely to be lodged in Puzhal Prison in Chennai.