Bangaru Adigalar laid to rest with State honours

CHENNAI: Spiritual Guru Bangaru Adigalar, who died on Thursday, was laid to rest with State honours on Friday. The Tamil Nadu police fired 42 shots at the sky as a mark of tribute to the departed soul.



The funeral ceremony had tight security with over 2,500 cops on guard. Several ministers, politicians and TN Governor RN Ravi, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan took part in the funeral. Several film personalities and

Spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar, popularly known as 'Amma', who brought in revolutionary reforms such as paving the way for women to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Shakti temples, passed away near here on Thursday, sources said.

Adigalar, who was 82, is said to have suffered chest pains before his death at his residence in Melmaruvathur near here. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Inputs from PTI