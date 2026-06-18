Ban on mobile phones inside Tiruchendur Murugan temple from July 1

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department announced that the ban, which has technically been in force since November 14, 2022, will now be implemented rigorously across all entry points to the temple, one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan, said a Daily Thanthi report.

According to the department, devotees entering through general queues, Rs 100 special darshan queues, as well as dedicated lines for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, will undergo thorough screening before being allowed into the temple.

The move follows a Madras High Court directive banning the use of mobile phones inside the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur. To ensure full compliance with the court order, temple authorities have intensified enforcement measures.