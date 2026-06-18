Ban on mobile phones inside Tiruchendur Murugan temple from July 1

CHENNAI: Devotees will not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the famed Tiruchendur Murugan Temple from July 1, as authorities move to strictly enforce a Madras High Court order prohibiting their use within the temple premises.
The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department announced that the ban, which has technically been in force since November 14, 2022, will now be implemented rigorously across all entry points to the temple, one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan, said a Daily Thanthi report.
According to the department, devotees entering through general queues, Rs 100 special darshan queues, as well as dedicated lines for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, will undergo thorough screening before being allowed into the temple.
The move follows a Madras High Court directive banning the use of mobile phones inside the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur. To ensure full compliance with the court order, temple authorities have intensified enforcement measures.
Devotees have been advised to leave their phones safely at their accommodation or in their vehicles before visiting the temple. The temple administration has also set up mobile phone deposit counters at various locations to help devotees securely store their devices before darshan.
Officials warned that any mobile phones found during security checks will be confiscated temporarily and kept in secure lockers until devotees complete their visit.
The HR&CE Department urged devotees to cooperate with the new measures to ensure a smooth and peaceful darshan experience.