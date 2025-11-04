Balakrishnan says SIR ploy to delete 30% voters in TN

TIRUCHY: The process of SIR in Tamil Nadu is merely a conspiracy by the BJP with the Election Commission of India (ECI), which would pave the way for at least 30 per cent of voters might not exercise their franchise and the political parties from the state should continuously give pressure against this, said the CPM politburo member K Balakrishnan here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Balakrishnan said, the ECI’s announcement of SIR in Tamil Nadu within a short duration is not practically possible, and thus it creates a sense of suspicion that the BJP is behind this announcement.

“While the case against the SIR is with the Supreme Court, the ECI should withdraw its decision. The ECI takes the voters’ list of 2002 as a yardstick that does not apply to the current electoral strength, and the SIR process would never allow the new voters to be included,” said Balakrishnan.

He also stated that there are 6.18 crore voters in Tamil Nadu, and the completion of SIR within a month is practically impossible.