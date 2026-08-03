Bahubali's two-decade tryst with Mettupalayam

Fondly called ‘Bahubali’ by people and identified by the Forest Department as MP 20T1, the tusker’s predictable habits and calm nature have helped it build an unusual relationship with villagers.

"Villagers have become so familiar with the elephant that they no longer panic when they see it. It rarely displays aggression unless provoked and does not charge at people without reason. The elephant has made Mettupalayam and Sirumugai as its home range in all these years," Forest Department officials said.