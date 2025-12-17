Backed by politicians and money, sand, mineral smugglers operate like mafia: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Backed by political influence and financial muscle, the gangs illegally mining sand and minerals were functioning like a mafia, observed the Madras High Court.

While hearing cases related to illegal sand and mineral mining, a division bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan said preventing sand and mineral theft was the responsibility of the district Collectors concerned and directed that Collectors should take action against Revenue Department officials who fail to report such offences.

The judges also directed that police protection should be provided to social activists and journalists who lodge complaints regarding sand and mineral theft.

During the earlier hearing, the court had directed the Commissioner of Geology and Mining to file a report on the steps taken to curb such activities.

When the matter came up again for hearing before the division bench, a report was filed on behalf of the Commissioner, stating that the government has made it mandatory for lorries transporting sand and other minerals to fit GPS devices. The process would be completed by March 31 next year, the report said.

It added that 1,439 illegal quarries were detected from 2020 till November 2025, and that 135 cases had been registered in this connection.

While observing that the report filed by the Tamil Nadu government was acceptable, the judges stressed that it must be implemented in practice.

The judges then asked why details such as the number of cases in which convictions were secured had not been furnished. The court also questioned the utility of imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh when illegal mining worth Rs 5 crore was being carried out.

Passing orders in the case, the judges reiterated that criminals involved in illegal mineral mining were operating like mafia gangs, with the support of political and monetary power.

The court further instructed that surprise inspections should be conducted to prevent illegal sand and mineral mining and closed the case.