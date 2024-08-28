CM Stalin hints at likely cabinet reshuffle upon return from US trip

CHENNAI: In a statement that could spike the blood pressure of his Cabinet colleagues and leave political observers guessing, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said change (in the ministerial composition) was the only constant, a comment that was instantly interpreted as a likely reshuffle in the State Cabinet upon his return from the business trip to the United States.

Talking to media persons at the city airport moments before leaving on over a fortnight-long business trip to the US to woo investment to Tamil Nadu, Stalin, also the DMK president, swarmed by his entire cabinet and senior party colleagues, said, “Change is the only constant; wait and watch." He was responding to a pointed query whether there would be a reshuffle in the Cabinet after his return.

The comment stood in stark contrast with scenario a few days ago when the same Stalin parried questions pertaining to reshuffle in his cabinet, by stating sarcastically that he had not received any information related to Cabinet reshuffle.

In not ruling out a reshuffle and instead preferring a near-affirmative response to a query, Stalin is believed to be indicating the likelihood of Cabinet rejig.

872 MoUs signed , 4.16 lakh jobs created in three years

Detailing the various investment initiatives taken in his three-year tenure, Stalin said after the ‘Dravidian model government’ took over, 872 MoUs were signed, including the 17 MoUs worth Rs 10,882 crore signed through his visits to the UAE, Singapore, Japan and Spain.

Estimating the value of the 872 MoUs signed so far in the regime at Rs 9,99,093 crore, Stalin said the MoUs entailed the creation of 18,89,234 jobs. Of the total MoUs, 234 projects have commenced functioning and about 4,16717 jobs have already been created.

Pointing out that five projects worth Rs 990 crore have already commenced production, the CM referred to the projects inaugurated and foundation stones laid by him during the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave held here on August 21, and added that projects worth Rs 3,796 crore were in various stages of progress.

Four projects worth Rs 2,000 crore were delayed due to the investment climate of the firms, he added.

Referring to his latest trip abroad, Stalin said the MoUs to be signed in the US would help achieve the target of making the state a USD 1 trillion economy, and would draw the attention of investors across the world to Tamil Nadu.