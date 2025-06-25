Back from learning trip to Thailand, TN mahouts turn trainers on elephant care 

CHENNAI: Fifteen mahouts and cavadies, who underwent elephant care training at the Thailand Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang, shared their learning experience with officials and other elephant caretakers at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur on Wednesday.

According to the zoo management, these mahouts and cavadies participated in the training between June 17 and June 21. "The experience-sharing session was conducted at the zoo school auditorium, in which mahouts, cavadies, Forest Range Officer and Veterinary Doctor shared their learning experiences in Thailand," the release said.

At the function, Forest Minister RS Rajakannappan met the mahouts and cavadies, and said that the learnings from the training they underwent in Thailand would help execute better care in elephant camps at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Anamalai Tiger Reserve. The training facilitated by the government – the second such training at Thailand in the last two years – would lead to better health and wellbeing of the elephants in the camps in Tamil Nadu, he added.

During the event, the minister inaugurated the renovated Vedanthangal aviary and nocturnal animal house. The new Vedanthangal aviary houses bird species present in Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary. The three-decade-old aviary was renovated at a cost of Rs 2.15 crore.

The nocturnal animal house was renovated at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore to offer a modern glass view experience for visitors. The updated design includes seven animal exhibit areas, a visitors’ pathway, and a day kraal for the animals to rest.