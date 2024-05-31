Tiruchy police book case against farmer leader Ayyakannu, 7 others for protesting on Rockfort hill

TIRUCHY: Fort police on Thursday registered a case against eight farmers for protesting atop Rockfort Hill and climbing the Karthigai Deepam tower.

According to police, the farmers led by P Ayyakannu, the state president of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam had climbed the Rock Fort Hill and staged a protest for their demands. A section of farmers had climbed the Karthigai Deepam tower of Uchchi Pillayar temple.

Though the police held talks and made them safely climb down, the devotees who were present raised concerns about their safety and accused the temple authorities of a lethargic attitude.

Subsequently, Fort police on Thursday registered a case under various sections against as many as eight farmers including Ayyakannu.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, the farmers staged another protest by holding a mock funeral at Oyamari crematorium. Two farmers acted ‘dead’ with others mourning.

Ayyakannu said that the protest would continue until their demands were met.