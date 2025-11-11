Avoid unnecessary conditions in SOP for political events: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday instructed the Tamil Nadu government not to impose unnecessary conditions while granting permission for political gatherings and roadshows, and that a decision should be communicated within 5 to 7 days of receiving an application for permission.

The High Court on October 27 had directed the Tamil Nadu government to frame a draft Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for political meetings and had set a 10-day deadline for the government to frame and submit the draft report.

Appearing for the state, additional advocate general J Ravindran on Tuesday informed the court that the government has been holding consultations at various levels to prepare the draft. He stated that an all-party meet was held on November 6, where representatives from over 20 recognised political parties and elected members participated and gave their suggestions. The draft guidelines were also sent to more than 40 political parties registered with the Election Commission, seeking their opinions.

Ravindran further requested a month’s time to gather feedback from all parties, consult relevant department officials, and finalise the draft guidelines.

At this point, the bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, intervened and asked whether different conditions were being imposed on different political parties. He pointed out there have been complaints that permissions for political events were often granted at the last minute. The chief justice instructed the government not to impose restrictive conditions when granting permission for public meetings, and added that if an application is submitted 15 days in advance, authorities concerned must communicate their decision within 5 to 7 days.

Citing since the government has already received feedback from most political parties, the bench directed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi to immediately submit their suggestions.

The judges then ordered the government to submit the draft guidelines to the court by November 20, granting additional 10 days, and posted the next hearing to November 21.

Meanwhile, the bench refused to entertain two separate petitions—one by a former BJP functionary and another by an advocate—seeking the framing of such guidelines.

The court had ordered the formulation of an SOP for political events after a stampede at TVK leader Vijay’s campaign in Karur on September 27 had led to the deaths of 41 people.