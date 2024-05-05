Avadi Police arrest six in two days; 47 kgs ganja seized

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police have arrested six persons in separate incidents for possession of ganja in the last two days and have seized 47 kgs of the drug.

On Saturday, the Poonamallee PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) had received a tip-off about movement of ganja in their jurisdiction, following which a special team had been keeping vigil.

When the team observed a trio loitering in a suspicious manner at the Poonamallee mofussil bus stop, they detained the men.

The trio tried to escape but were chased and caught, police said.

On checking their bags, the police found 30 kg of ganja.

Three persons - V Gokul (23) of Erode, R Chinraj (23) of Namakkal, and T Rahul of Erode (21) were arrested.

In another incident on Saturday, Red Hills PEW arrested N Abdul Naseer, a 29-year-old man from Kasargod, Kerala, for alleged possession of 5 kg of ganja, near Minjur bus stop.

On Friday, the Poonamallee PEW had arrested M Sudalai Manikandan (23) of Thoothukudi and S Muthuraj (45) of Tirunelveli for possession of 12 kg of ganja. The police had received a tip-off that the duo who had alighted from a train at Central railway station were carrying ganja, helping them nab the duo.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.