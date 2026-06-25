Authorities verify IDs as Aadhaar fraud surfaces in fatal gas leak case

The development came after officials found that a migrant worker from Odisha, who had been declared dead following the incident, was in fact alive and working in Andhra Pradesh.



According to the investigation conducted by the police and labour department, the woman, identified as Purnima Juanga, had never worked at the St Peter & Paul Seafood Export’s processing factory where the gas leak occurred.



During their investigations, officials found that Srikant Juanga, the labour contractor, had allegedly used Purnima’s Aadhaar card to employ another person under her identity. Srikant is now reportedly absconding, and officials are conducting enquiries to find out the real identity of the deceased.



The probe has also exposed alleged irregularities in the employment of migrant workers. Officials said their efforts to verify the identities, addresses and ages of workers affected by the gas leak were complicated by the fact that many workers did not possess their Aadhaar cards or other identity documents, which were allegedly retained by labour contractors.

Investigators suspect that this was done to circumvent labour regulations and recruit workers who may not have been legally eligible for employment.



While factory records reportedly listed all workers as adults above the age of 20, medical teams and survivor statements have indicated that at least two of the affected workers were minors, raising concerns over the employment of minors.