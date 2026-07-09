Australia agrees to return three Chola-era idols to Tamil Nadu

The Idol Wing-CID said the idols, traced to the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra, will be brought back to India through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) process before being handed over to the respective temples.

According to the Idol Wing-CID, the repatriation follows sustained efforts to trace and recover stolen idols, antiques and cultural artefacts smuggled out of the country. Investigations by the wing had identified several missing temple idols at international museums and auction houses.

The three artefacts, all dating back to the 12th century, are linked to Idol Wing's case filed in 2016.