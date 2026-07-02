Rajadhiraja Chola relief sculpture found in Perambalur

A team of historians led by the researcher and Thanjavur Saraswathi Mahal Library Tamil Pandit, Mani Maran and Thillai Govindarajan, a retired Government School Headmaster from Thanjavur, visited the temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva by Rajadhiraja Cholan I, at Kolathur village in Perambalur district and found the ancient relief sculpture of Rajadhiraja Cholan, who could have built the temple.

Mani Maran said that the presiding deity of the Lord Shiva in the temple faces East and the Annalaiyar idol is located behind the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Just opposite to the presiding deity, the relief sculptures of Rajadhiraja Cholan I, along with his wife worshipping the deity, are found, he said.

He also said that the team found an inscription in the temple premises describing that the temple has been constructed with Chola architecture and it should have been designed with the approval of Parantaka Cholan. The inscription also explains that the temple was later administered by the Nayaka kings and also has details on the land donation for the temple construction.