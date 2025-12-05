AU to create awareness among youth on TN’s sustainable energy transition

CHENNAI: Anna University will be organising an awareness programme among the youth in Tamil Nadu about the State’s sustainable energy transition, circular economy and climate resilient cities.

Organised by the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management Department of Civil Engineering, College of Engineering Guindy (CEG) Anna University, the programme will also encourage understanding of circular economy principles and their role in minimising waste, optimising resource use and fostering green innovation.

“Through a series of workshops from this month, the programme will empower young change-makers to contribute towards energy conservation, climate resilience and low carbon development through community initiatives,” said organising committee and chief patron of the university, BTN Sridhar said. “This initiative will also empower them to contribute towards energy conservation, climate resilience and low carbon development through community initiatives.”

He pointed out that climate change was a present-day reality with increasing occurrences of extreme weather events, environmental degradation and disaster-linked vulnerabilities. “As the impact continues to intensify, it becomes imperative for future scientists, engineers and technologists to be equipped not just with technical knowledge but with a fundamental understanding of environmental science and climate action,” he opined.

“So, undergraduate students across diverse disciplines must be motivated to engage with the current global challenges.”

The goal is to conduct a fundamental orientation in environmental science and climate literacy to ignite young minds to become climate-resilient thinkers, problem-solvers and change agents. “By linking climate change with disaster mitigation and environmental sustainability, we can foster a generation prepared for science-based management of future risks and dedicated to enhancing community resilience,” pointed out Sridhar.