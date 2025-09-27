AU to audit affiliated engineering colleges across State

CHENNAI: Now that the engineering admissions are over for this academic year, Anna University will conduct a detailed audit including admission status, faculty recruitment and fees collection of its over 400 affiliated colleges across the State.

Out of 417 affiliated engineering institutions, 49 offer UG and 60 offer PG programmes, accommodating over 2.40 lakh students. Additionally, around 14,000 candidates are pursuing doctoral research across departments and affiliated engineering colleges.

A senior official from Anna University, said that during the

“In the current academic year, more than 50 affiliated colleges performed poorly in achieving the admission rate,” said a senior official from the university. “In some colleges, few courses could not even attract more than 10 students.”

New and strict norms were introduced for faculty recruitment in affiliated colleges for 2025-2026, but there were complaints that certain colleges do not have adequate faculty members. “There were also reports that few affiliated colleges demanded excess fees than the prescribed amount this year. So, it was decided for a complete audit in the institutions to find out the violation of the norms,” the official added.

The inspection committee, which has the college data, will also visit the colleges for verification. “Additionally, lab and hostel facilities will also be verified. The university will also ensure that there will not be any multiple job entries by a single person in the institutions,” he pointed out.

The semester results, which are expected soon, will also be monitored closely. Explanation will be sought from the colleges that were performing poorly in the exams

“Students’ satisfaction surveys are also underway in all the colleges. Based on the survey results, the university will act accordingly,” opined the official.