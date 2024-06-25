Attempts to erect statue for Indira Gandhi never went good, claims Karate Thiagarajan

CHENNAI: BJP state secretary Karate R Thiagarajan on Tuesday claimed that all the attempts to install a statue for the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi were unsuccessful in Tamil Nadu.

Pointing out the Assembly announcement made by the State Minister for Information and Publicity, MP Saminathan, the BJP leader said, "Sensible Congressmen are questioning the DMK government's decision of erecting a statue for former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Chennai. While the DMK was the worst hit party during Indira's Emergency period, the statue announcement of their own regime irks the traditional DMK members."

Recalling the previous attempts of erecting a statue for Indira Gandhi, initiated by Vaazhappady K Ramamoorthy and GK Moopanar, the former Congress member said, "All the previous attempts to install the Indira statue were unsuccessful. Controversy and sentiments are doing rounds about the statue plans. Many traditional Congressmen are aware of this sentiment. So far, none of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leaders has erected a statue for Indira Gandhi even in Sathyamoorthy Bhavan (TNCC headquarters)."

He further requested the State Minister MP Saminathan and TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai to visit the Spencer junction at Anna Salai in Chennai, where the statue of Indira Gandhi will be erected and publish a photo of the same.