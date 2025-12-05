Attack on cop after hacking of govt pleader in Tenkasi exposes L&O failure, slams Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has condemned what he called 'deterioration' of law and order in Tamil Nadu, referring to multiple violent murders reported in recent days.

"In a shocking incident on Thursday night, a five-member gang entered the Nettur outpost near Alangulam in Tenkasi district and brutally attacked Head Constable Murugan, who was on duty. The fact that even a head constable is unsafe inside a police station reflects the collapse of law and order under the DMK government,” Anbumani said in a statement.

Anbumani also referred to the hacking of Tenkasi government pleader Muthukumarasamy, serving at the Sengottai court. Even after three days, the police have not identified those responsible for the murder, Anbumani pointed out.

"On the same day in Hosur, AIADMK functionary Harish was hacked to death by a gang, further highlighting the growing frequency of murders across Tamil Nadu. These successive killings prove how cheap human life has become in the State,” he said.

He pointed out that the police personnel, who are responsible for maintaining law and order, are themselves being targeted, and crime is being meted out to advocates who uphold justice.

“On average, five murders occur every day in Tamil Nadu, and incidents of robbery are also on the rise. But the DMK government remains indifferent, caring about nothing except making money through corrupt means,” Anbumani alleged.

In another statement, Anbumani requested the State government to provide Rs 50 lakh to the family of Sakthivel of the Indian Army, who was martyred while fighting Pakistan-backed terrorists.