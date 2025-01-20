At Parandur, Vijay continues to take jibe at DMK

CHENNAI: In his first public appearance after Vikravandi conference, TVK president and actor Vijay lashed out at the ruling DMK government for its double standard in Parandur airport and Arittapatti' tungsten mining issues.

Speaking among the farmers from villages in Parandur where a new airport has been proposed amid opposition, Vijay - standing atop his caravan - alleged that the state government has taken double standard in Parandur issue.

"While I welcome the government's resolution against the tungsten mining project in Arittapatti (in Madurai district). The government should have taken a similar stand in the Parandur airport issue. People in both Arittapatti and Parandur are the same. Despite all this, they are supporting the project. This means they have something to profit (from the project)," he said.

Pointing out that the project will destroy more than 1000 acres of farmlands and water bodies, Vijay urged the government to shift the airport project on a site where the environmental impact is lesser.