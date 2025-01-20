HIGHLIGHTS: Vijay meets Parandur protestors, vows support and slams DMK over proposed airport project
While addressing the villagers he stated that this was his commencement of his 'field politics'.
CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay met the villagers protesting against the move to set up a new airport in Parandur in Ekanapuram and offered support to them saying that he will stand with them till the end.
He said that he was not against development or airport, but it must not be set up in fertile farmland.
The TVK chief slammed the ruling DMK raising questions about why they oppose tungsten project, but support Parandur airport. He further alleged that there is some 'gain' for ruling DMK dispensation in the proposed Parandur airport project, and says people understand it.
Live Updates
- 20 Jan 2025 1:23 PM IST
TVK chief Vijay alleges some 'gain' for ruling DMK dispensation in the proposed Parandur airport project, says people understand it
- 20 Jan 2025 1:17 PM IST
TVK chief Vijay slams DMK regime as 'anti-people' for trying to bring airport by destroying 90 percent farmlands, waterbodies.
- 20 Jan 2025 1:04 PM IST
Vijay says his party will not hesitate to take up legal fight against Parandur airport project, assures support to farmers
- 20 Jan 2025 1:01 PM IST
Farmers most important to the country, says TVK chief Vijay, announces commencement of his 'field politics' with their blessings
- 20 Jan 2025 1:00 PM IST
Addressing farmers near Chennai, actor-politician Vijay expresses solidarity with farmers in their protest against proposed Parandur airport
- 20 Jan 2025 12:59 PM IST
Why oppose tungsten project, but support Parandur airport, Vijay slams the ruling DMK at Parandur
- 20 Jan 2025 12:53 PM IST
I’m not saying we don’t need airports. I’m saying it is not needed here - Vijay