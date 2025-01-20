HIGHLIGHTS: Vijay meets Parandur protestors, vows support and slams DMK over proposed airport project

Begin typing your search...

    While addressing the villagers he stated that this was his commencement of his 'field politics'.

    20 Jan 2025 11:30 AM IST
    TVK chief Vijay speaking to the anti-Parandur protestors (Photo: Manivasagan)

    CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay met the villagers protesting against the move to set up a new airport in Parandur in Ekanapuram and offered support to them saying that he will stand with them till the end.

    While addressing the villagers he stated that this was his commencement of his 'field politics'.

    He said that he was not against development or airport, but it must not be set up in fertile farmland.

    The TVK chief slammed the ruling DMK raising questions about why they oppose tungsten project, but support Parandur airport. He further alleged that there is some 'gain' for ruling DMK dispensation in the proposed Parandur airport project, and says people understand it.

