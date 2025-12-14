At 97.63% electrified traction, Southern Railway needs 5 more years to reach 100%

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has brought 97.63% of its network (4,995 km out of 5,116 km) under electrified traction, and is currently focussing on achieving 100% electrification by 2030, said a SR press statement.

Observing the Energy Conservation Week from December 8-14, SR’s 6 divisions and workshops had organised extensive drives/outreach activities to highlight the significance of energy conservation among employees, general public and all stakeholders.

In 2025-26 (up to November 25), solar energy with an installed capacity of 6.75 megawatt peak (MWp) had generated 4.08 million units, resulting in Rs 2.86 crore savings. Cumulative solar generation since installation is 35.81 million units, saving Rs 18.94 crores.

“SR has also taken other conservation initiatives like wind power generation, Shunya/ Shunya+ certified buildings, 100% LED lighting, BLDC fans, smart lighting controls, variable voltage variable frequency drives, star-rated and inverter AC units and occupancy sensors,” added the release.