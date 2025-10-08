Assembly to adopt resolution condemning Israel: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Wednesday said that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly would adopt a resolution condemning Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza and urging the Union government to press for an immediate ceasefire through diplomatic channels.

Speaking at an all-party demonstration organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Chennai, Stalin said during the Assembly session beginning on October 14, the government would table a resolution condemning Israel's attacks and calling for an end to the war.

"This resolution will reflect the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu," he said, expressing confidence that all parties, across political lines, would support it.

"The ongoing atrocities against the people of Gaza have crossed every limit of humanity. Those who believe in human values are united in condemning this genocide. We extend our heartfelt solidarity to the Palestinian people," he said.

Stalin cited figures that more than 50,000 Palestinians had been killed over the past year, including 11,000 women, 17,000 children, 175 journalists and 125 UN employees.

"Even starving civilians waiting for food were shot dead. Humanitarian volunteers from 47 countries who tried to deliver food and medicines were arrested. These are grave violations of international law," he said.

He urged the Union government to act swiftly and use diplomatic channels to press Israel to halt its military operations.

"India should work with the United Nations and international bodies to ensure peace in Gaza and provide humanitarian aid," he said.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan welcomed the announcement as a success of the all-party demonstration.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the demonstration was part of a nationwide campaign by the Marxist party to mobilise support for the people of Gaza. "Across the world, millions are demanding a free Palestine and an end to Israel's assault. Similar protests will be held across the country in October, " he said.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan, IUML general secretary KAM Mohamed Abubacker, MMK leader MH Jawahirullah, and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi leader Tamimun Ansari also participated in the protest.