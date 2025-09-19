Assembly polls won’t advance semester exams in State universities, assures TN minister Govi Chezhiaan

TIRUCHY: The upcoming Assembly polls will not clash with the semester examinations in State universities, and the education department will prepare the schedule accordingly, said the Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan on Friday.

Inaugurating the Ultra-Low Entry (ULE) bus service in Thanjavur, the minister told the reporters that Chief Minister MK Stalin is very particular about the prompt services to the public by every single department.

He further noted that the Chief Minister is more concerned about students and their education, and therefore, necessary measures will be taken to ensure the poll exercise doesn’t affect or discourage the students in any way.

Answering a query on the semester examination schedule in the universities, he noted that the schedule is prepared by the respective universities, and as the Election Commission of India is aware of the university examinations, they would schedule the election accordingly. “But, at any cost, the semester examination will not clash with the assembly polls, and the exams will not be advanced citing the assembly polls either,” stressed the minister.

Further speaking on the ULE bus service, he said that following the footsteps of the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, the Chief Minister has been introducing several projects for the welfare of the differently abled persons.

The ULE buses with various facilities not just support the differently abled persons but also the elderly people. Features like kneeling, allotment of space for persons travelling with wheelchairs, LED display, rear view camera for the drivers, automatic gearbox with the trendy dashboard, and fire detection and suppression system, and others are available, he said.

As many as five ULE buses are launched in Thanjavur at an estimated cost of Rs 4.70 crore and these buses would be operated between the Ayyasamy Vandayar Memorial Bus Stand (Thanjavur Old Bus Stand) and the New Bus Stand on the Thanjavur-Tiruchy Road, and between AVM Bus Stand and Vallam through the Medical College Road.