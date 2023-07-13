Assam woman kills 7-yr-old relative in Coimbatore over family dispute

COIMBATORE: A seven-year-old boy from Assam was strangled to death by his relative woman over a family dispute in Coimbatore on Tuesday. Police said Zakeer Hussain, 28 and his wife had gone to work in a mill by leaving their son Kairul Islam at home in Chinna Kalangal area near Sulur. “When Zakeer arrived for lunch, he found his son missing in the house and after a search, he was spotted lying dead in a bush in the neighbourhood,” police said.

Based on a complaint, the Sulur police picked up Hussain’s sister Noor Jahan on suspicion as she had quarreled with him over some family issues. She then confessed to have strangled the boy to death and dumped his body in the bush due to family enmity. Police arrested her and further inquiries are on.