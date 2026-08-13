Aspirants upset over low TNPSC Group 2, 2A vacancies

CHENNAI: Aspirants preparing for government recruitment examinations have expressed disappointment over the low number of vacancies announced for the TNPSC Group 2 and Group 2A examinations, with the number remaining below 1,000 for the second consecutive year.
The TNPSC, which released the notification for the examinations on Tuesday, announced 821 vacancies. Last year, only 640 vacancies were notified.
The Group 2 and Group 2A examinations are conducted to recruit candidates for various posts, including Sub-Registrar, Deputy Commercial Tax Officer, Local Fund Auditor, Revenue Inspector, Cooperative Inspector and Assistant posts in various departments.
The vacancy figures announced over the years show a sharp decline in the number of posts in the last two recruitment cycles. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the TNPSC had announced 3,000 vacancies in 2020. The number increased to 6,500 in 2022 before declining to 2,540 in 2024. It fell sharply to 640 in 2025 and has increased only marginally this year.
Aspirants said that the latest vacancy figure was particularly disappointing as more than 2,500 Group 2 and Group 2A posts were reportedly lying vacant in various government departments. K Priya, an aspirant preparing for the exams, said, “Those of us who have been preparing for government jobs for several years are deeply disappointed by the reduction in vacancies. Many aspirants have been preparing for these exams for years to secure a government job. The low number of vacancies has killed our hopes. The government should take steps to increase the number of vacancies to more than 1,000.”
S Natraj, who runs a TNPSC coaching centre, said the reduction in vacancies had added to the frustration among aspirants, particularly after the previous Group 2 examination was cancelled. “The change in government and the expectations among young voters for a change, including hopes for more employment opportunities for youngsters, had disappointed the youth, especially with the TVK in power,” he said.
Natraj added that aspirants were prepared to stage protests if the government did not take immediate steps to increase the number of vacancies.
Aspirants have urged the government and the TNPSC to review the vacancy position in various departments and include additional posts in the current recruitment process.
6,241 in 2011
3,842 in 2012
1,086 in 2013
3,215 in 2014
1,947 in 2015
1,208 in 2016
1,943 in 2017
1,348 in 2018
1,100 in 2019
3,000 in 2020
6,500 in 2022
2,540 in 2024
640 in 2025
821 in 2026