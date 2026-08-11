TNPSC announces 821 vacancies in Group II, IIA posts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday notified 821 vacancies under Group II and Group IIA services, including 41 Group II and 780 Group IIA posts.
The Commission has announced September 9 as the last date to apply online. The common preliminary examination will be held on November 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, while the dates for the main examinations will be announced later.
The recruitment includes posts such as Deputy Commercial Tax Officer, Probation Officer, Sub Registrar Grade-II and Assistant Inspector under Group II, and Senior Inspector, Assistant, Accountant, Executive Officer Grade-II and Audit Inspector under Group IIA.
Candidates will have to clear a common preliminary examination followed by separate main examinations for Group II and Group IIA. Final ranking will be based on marks secured in Paper II of the respective main examination.
The preliminary examination fee is Rs 100. Candidates have to apply online after completing One Time Registration.