TNPSC announces 821 vacancies in Group II, IIA posts

The Commission has announced September 9 as the last date to apply online. The common preliminary examination will be held on November 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, while the dates for the main examinations will be announced later.

The recruitment includes posts such as Deputy Commercial Tax Officer, Probation Officer, Sub Registrar Grade-II and Assistant Inspector under Group II, and Senior Inspector, Assistant, Accountant, Executive Officer Grade-II and Audit Inspector under Group IIA.