Asked TTV to return, will meet OPS next: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Former BJP state unit chief K Annamalai on Tuesday said his recent meeting with AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran was only to ask him to remain with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He explained that friendships and rivalries in politics keep changing.

“Dhinakaran had been with the BJP since 2024 but recently said during a trip outside Chennai that he would leave the NDA,” Annamalai told reporters. “When he returned (to Chennai), I met him and asked him again to help remove the DMK government. He said he will announce his final decision in November.”

Annamalai added that only the NDA can defeat the DMK alliance. “Politics has no permanent friends or enemies. Alliances and governments change, but talks continue,” Annamalai said. “If I don’t try to bring him back to the NDA, history will say I have failed.”

He also plans to meet former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam soon. Meanwhile, he lauded actor Vijay for his criticism of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s foreign trips.