Ask tahsildars to count drug peddlers in TVK: Stalin

In a statement, he said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had been speaking about eradicating drugs, while functionaries of his party were hoarding the drugs.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, Stalin said that instead of conducting an enumeration of communists through tahsildars, Vijay should conduct a district-wise enumeration of drug peddlers within his own party.

"Was the TVK leader preaching to the public about drug eradication while the drug mafia is operating within his own party? A huge quantity of drugs has been seized in a single search. The entire network must be exposed, and the culprits brought to justice," Stalin said.

He further alleged that the ruling party had turned from a bad party into a Breaking Bad party within five months of coming to power.

A massive drug seizure has sparked a political controversy after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested TVK district functionary N Boopalan and his associate following the recovery of 135 kilograms of methamphetamine from the associate's residence. TVK subsequently expelled Boopalan from all party positions.