ASI withdraws restriction on cooking on Tirupparankundram hill after Madras HC intervention

The Division Bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan noted that the ASI had withdrawn the restriction on cooking food or prasadam on the hilltop and informed the court that the Supreme Court had directed the continuation of customary and traditional practices on a status quo basis.

“It is brought to the notice of this Court that the Supreme Court had directed the continuation of customary and traditional practices on a status quo basis, as confirmed by the communication issued by the Superintending Archaeologist,” said the Judges.

According to the petitioners, the Malai Mel Kumarar festival had been celebrated from time immemorial. As part of the customary practice, the Vel, the sacred spear of Lord Murugan, is taken from the Subramaniyaswami Temple in Tirupparankundram to the hilltop, where abhishekam is performed. Thereafter, devotees and villagers assembled there to prepare Kathamba Sadham and distribute it as prasadam.