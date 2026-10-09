ASI withdraws restriction on cooking on Tirupparankundram hill after Madras HC intervention

MADURAI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday withdrew its restriction on cooking food on Tiruparankundram hill during the Malai Mel Kumarar festival after the issue came up before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, paving the way for the customary preparation and distribution of kadamba rice prasadam.
The Division Bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan noted that the ASI had withdrawn the restriction on cooking food or prasadam on the hilltop and informed the court that the Supreme Court had directed the continuation of customary and traditional practices on a status quo basis.
“It is brought to the notice of this Court that the Supreme Court had directed the continuation of customary and traditional practices on a status quo basis, as confirmed by the communication issued by the Superintending Archaeologist,” said the Judges.
According to the petitioners, the Malai Mel Kumarar festival had been celebrated from time immemorial. As part of the customary practice, the Vel, the sacred spear of Lord Murugan, is taken from the Subramaniyaswami Temple in Tirupparankundram to the hilltop, where abhishekam is performed. Thereafter, devotees and villagers assembled there to prepare Kathamba Sadham and distribute it as prasadam.
The petitioners contended that all arrangements had been made following a peace committee meeting attended by officials. However, in a communication to the Madurai City Police Commissioner on the evening of October 8, the ASI imposed several conditions on the festival, including a prohibition on cooking and other fire-related activities on the hill. The petitioners challenged the restriction as contrary to their religious practice.
The petitioners also referred to an earlier ASI communication stating that, while cases were pending before the Supreme Court and the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, customary and traditional practices should continue on a status quo basis until final orders were passed.
During the hearing, the ASI’s counsel produced fresh proceedings dated October 9 withdrawing the restriction on cooking food or prasadam on the hilltop.
Following the withdrawal, the court dismissed as infructuous the petition seeking permission for villagers to cook kadamba rice on the hilltop and distribute it as prasadam. It disposed of the other petition challenging the ASI’s proceedings, leaving the question of the ASI’s jurisdiction open to challenge in appropriate proceedings.
The Bench directed the Madurai City Police Commissioner to ensure that the festival was conducted peacefully and that adequate measures were taken to maintain law and order.