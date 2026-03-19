As Tamil Nadu tops textile exports, CM Stalin expresses elation, cites DTNEXT report

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday expressed satisfaction over Tamil Nadu emerging as the leading State in textile exports, surpassing Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Quoting a report by DT Next, the Chief Minister said the State’s textile exports have risen significantly from 6,193.39 million dollar to 7,997.17 million dollar, reflecting steady growth in the sector.
He noted that when the DMK government assumed office in 2020–21, Tamil Nadu accounted for 21.84% of the country’s textile exports, which has now increased to 29%.
“The data has been presented by the Union government, not by us. It reflects the success of our efforts. Let us take our achievements to the people and march towards victory together,” Stalin said.