Tamil Nadu pips Gujarat, Maharashtra to become top textile exporter, grew 29% in 4 years

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has emerged as the leading state in textile exports, accounting for a significant 21.84% of the nation's total textile exports, according to the latest data released by the National Import Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade (NIRYAT).
The NIRYAT report for the fiscal year 2024-25 reveals that Tamil Nadu exported textiles worth $7,997.17 million. This places the state firmly at the first position, surpassing traditional industrial powerhouses.
Following Tamil Nadu, Gujarat secured the second spot with textile exports valued at $5,646.01 million, while Maharashtra ranked third with exports worth $ 3,831.28 million. Other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal also contributed to the national export figures.
The report highlighted a remarkable growth trajectory for Tamil Nadu. In 2020-21, the state's textile exports stood at $6,193.39 million. Over the subsequent four years, this figure has surged by 29%, an increase of $1,803.78 million.
State government sources attribute this significant growth to focused policies and special incentives for the textile industry and its workforce implemented. The state's share in the national textile export market, which was valued at a total of $36,610 million for India in 2024-25, underscores Tamil Nadu's dominant position in the sector.