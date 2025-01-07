HMPV reaches TN, one case detected in Chennai, one in Salem

CHENNAI: Two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were detected in Tamil Nadu, one in Chennai and another in Salem. Both children, now undergoing treatment, are said to be stable and are being monitored. Another two cases of HMPV were reported from Karnataka and one each from Gujarat and Kolkata in the day — all of whom are children.

"It's a known virus that causes respiratory infections, mostly mild...There's nothing to panic about," former WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan allayed fears. "Rather than jump at the detection of every pathogen, we should all take normal precautions when we have a cold: wear a mask, wash hands, avoid crowds, and consult a doctor if there are severe symptoms," she stated.

Tamil Nadu's first case was reported at a private hospital in Chennai after a child admitted with fever, cough and breathing difficulty was tested and found to be infected with HMPV.

In the second case reported at a private hospital in Salem, the child with respiratory problems, fever, cold and cough, was initially diagnosed with flu. Later, the diagnostic tests revealed it to be HMPV. Both the children are undergoing treatment at the hospitals.

A statement from the state health department stated that Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not a new virus and it is an already circulating virus that was first identified in 2001. HMPV infections are self-limiting and resolve with symptomatic care, including adequate hydration and rest. The treatment for HMPV is symptomatic and supportive.

"There is no significant surge in common respiratory viral pathogens detected in Tamil Nadu. On January 6, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, held a video conference with all state health officials chaired by the Union Health Secretary. The senior health officials from Tamil Nadu also participated in this meeting. The Government of India clarified that the HMPV virus remains stable and is not a cause for concern or panic," the additional chief secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

Talking about the prevention of HMPV, it is stated that it is similar to any other respiratory infection such as covering your mouth and nose while sneezing/coughing, washing hands, wearing masks in crowded places and reporting to the health facility if need arises.

"The public is reassured that HMPV is typically self-limiting and manageable. There is no need to panic. The Government of Tamil Nadu remains committed and is continuously monitoring the influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) closely," the release said.

Health experts said that HMPV is similar to other respiratory viruses which have flu-like symptoms impacting children and the elderly and it is important to follow basic hygiene practices and take general precautions to stay safe during the winter season.

Explaining the higher risk of HMPV among children, Dr Nanda Kumar R, consultant of general medicine at SRM Global Hospitals, Chennai stated that the virus is also not rare or new, and cases with HMPV appear every year. It causes respiratory infections like pneumonia, chronic asthma, or wheezing. With symptoms like a common cold, children become prone to this illness faster and easily since their immunity is still developing and their immune system may get compromised especially in premature infants."

He added that one can get HMPV again, however, the symptoms can be milder. Symptoms can also include rash, shortness of breath, or sore throat, besides fever and cold.

Epidemiologist and Physician Scientist Giridhar R Babu, wrote on X, "HMPV is not a new virus. Definitely, all of us (children above 5) would have got infected at least once in our lifetime. PCR can detect HMPV. Deaths specifically tied to HMPV are very rare. Older adults may be vulnerable."







