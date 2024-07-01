As non-communicable diseases rise, awareness on low salt diet need of the hour, say experts

CHENNAI: “Non-communicable diseases account for nearly 65% of the fatalities or mortalities. To address this epidemic, we need to address the ‘risk factors’ that are modifiable such as salt, sugar and related items. Else, it would not be sustainable for any country to manage the complications due to NCD,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam at the ‘Low Salt Diet’ workshop on Saturday.

To raise awareness on salt reduction in diet and lessen the risk of hypertension and other diseases, IIT Madras, Sapiens Health Foundation (SHF), Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, and Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL), a New York-based NGO, conducted a workshop.

Around 70-80% of the salt we consume is from hidden sources and not direct consumption. This is due to increased ease of ordering food at home and eating out. “Reducing salt in-take is among the most cost-effective strategies even though it might seem simple. A global document and strategy that states if you are able to reduce current salt consumption by 30%, there will be a reduction of at least 25% prevalence in hypertension,” he added.

Health experts opined that consumption of processed food was increasing due to lifestyle modifications and an instant attraction to fast foods consumption results in complications and mortality. Dr Rajan Ravichandran, chairman-SHF, and professor at IIT-M, underscored the importance of labelling and statutory guidelines on salt and sodium contents in packaged foods, a key area of focus for all the stakeholders involved. Prof V Kamakoti, director of IIT-M, lauded the SHF’s efforts in spreading awareness on reducing salt in food.

A manual on salt guidelines for physicians was also released at the event. Medical experts from different parts of the country shared their insights on various aspects of salt, its relationship to blood vessels, heart and kidneys and bones, among others.