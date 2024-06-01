As heat rises, Tangedco assures uninterrupted power supply across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu is battling relentless heatwave, the State-run power utility, Tangedco, has assured that it has taken measures to meet the sharp rise in demand for electricity, particularly in Chennai and surrounding areas.

The statement came at a time when the temperature soaring and the demand for electricity hitting record highs. Chennai alone recorded a demand of 4,769 megawatts, prompting concerns over power grid stability and transformer failures.

To address these challenges, Tangedco has deployed 60 special task forces in Chennai to swiftly reddress complaints and rectify power issues. Additionally, efforts are under way to bolster distribution networks and increase power generation capacities.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a surge in power demand, reaching a staggering 20,830 megawatts on May 2, surpassing previous records. Just a day prior, the demand had peaked at 4,769 megawatts, highlighting the significant escalation in power needs driven by the soaring temperatures.

Some areas in the outskirts of Chennai have reported power cuts. On Friday night, a group of residents from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Guduvanchery staged protest outside the local Tangedco office alleging that the officials were not addressing their repeating complaints.