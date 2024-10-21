As Deepavali sales see a lull, textile shops in Chennai offer designs over discounts

CHENNAI: 'Tis the shopping season for the denizens as Deepavali is merely 10 days away, and discounts start pouring in. Textile outlets in the city are aiming to sell at the maximum optimum level and are stocking their stores with festive collections. Despite demand and supply growing firmly in the market, a grey cloud looms over sales this year in the form of online stores and other factors, worrying textile sellers.

Shoppers’ favourite Ranganathan Street in T Nagar was busy and packed on Sunday afternoon. “This year’s sales are comparatively better than last year’s. Instead of discounts, we have directly priced the products at a lower rate for the customers. They look for new designs and choices over discounts,” said U Shenbagaraj, store manager of Super Saravana Stores.

He noted that men and women lean more towards traditional attire options with innovative designs for Deepavali.

Sellers also opined that the shopping period had changed in the last four years. “The Deepavali shopping period used to last a month before, but now the shopping window is 15 days. Sales pick up this week and next week in the city,” Ratnaraj P, vice president of Chennai Pothys Textiles, shared his analyses.

Even though Deepavali shopping plays out as a ritual for many, the modes of shopping are shifting, with entrants like online and Instagram stores getting popular among the masses.

“There is an impact of online stores, especially Instagram pages, which are more accessible to customers. In many cases, online entrepreneurs soon leave the field. Family customers prefer in-store shopping, seeing it as an outing day,” Ratnaraj noted.

Small business owners of T Nagar have a different story to tell. Their competitors are not limited to franchises and online stores anymore.

“Even if there is a good crowd in the street, the sale is less than yesteryears. In fact, it is down around 50 per cent. Factors like the flyover construction on South Usman road, inflation, and GST discourage customers from seeking us,” said Mohammed Riyas of ST Sumangali Tex in T Nagar.