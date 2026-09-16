Arundhatiyar Federation fields common candidate

TIRUPUR: The Arundhatiyar Federation has fielded Rajarathinam, 52, as its common candidate in the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll.
He has filed his nomination as an independent candidate. Rajarathinam, son of Sundaraj of Manakkadavu in Dharapuram taluk, holds MA and BEd degrees.
Despite his educational qualifications, he is currently working as a daily wage labourer. Rajarathinam belongs to the Arundhatiyar community and has been fielded by the federation as its common candidate.
The federation said it would contest the election by raising issues concerning social representation and the demands of people from marginalised sections.
Arundhatiyar Federation president Kalyanasundaram and Vadivelraman, Rajasekaran, Elango, Ganesan, Viduthalaiveeran, NTR Tirupur and Thirumugachelvan from Erode and other areas were present during the nomination filing process.